Release: Local Pastor Michael Boyle Seeks District 19 House Seat

Local Pastor Michael Boyle Seeks District 19 House Seat

Parkston, S.D. (Jan. 11, 2018) – Local Pastor Michael Boyle of Memorial Baptist Church in Parkston, South Dakota has announced his candidacy for the South Dakota House of Representative’s seat in District 19.

Pastor Boyle has a passion for families and children. He has been active with the Family Heritage Alliance’s annual Ministry Leader’s Capitol Summit and as a community volunteer at the children’s home in Parkston and is a Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteer. In his announcement he said that he has been deeply concerned over the decline in traditional family values and increase in government growth.

“South Dakota has a proud Conservative heritage of strong families, working hard, and living within our means, but in recent years these basic values of our heritage are being ignored and it has hurt everyday working South Dakotans as a result,” said Pastor Boyle of his reasons for running. Pastor Boyle who is the President of the Ministerial Association in Parkston stated that his concerns are shared by others within the faith community.

Pastor Boyle with his wife Isabel, is a father of six children, from ages four to thirteen, said he is also concerned about the effect recent legislation has had on rural school districts. “We must be focused on our children, our future, and the legacy we’re leaving for them,” Pastor Boyle said regarding his focus on education.

Pastor Boyle who has served his community, said his years of experience as a volunteer and working within the faith community are the sort of hands-on approach he believes the people of District 19 are looking for in a candidate. “Our society and state need strong moral leadership now and we are not getting it.”

“I’m excited for the possibility to work for the people of District 19 and represent the values so many of us were raised on,” said Pastor Boyle.

