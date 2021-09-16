Release: ATTORNEY GENERAL RAVNSBORG JOINS 24 STATE COALITION DEMANDING PRESIDENT BIDEN DROP VACCINE MANDATE OR RISK LEGAL ACTION 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, September 16, 2021
ATTORNEY GENERAL RAVNSBORG JOINS 24 STATE COALITION DEMANDING PRESIDENT BIDEN DROP VACCINE MANDATE OR RISK LEGAL ACTION
PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has joined with 23 other state attorneys general to send a letter to President Joe Biden today, warning that litigation will follow the implementation of the proposed mandate on private sector employees to either get a COVID-19 shot, submit to weekly testing, or be fired. The coalition of AGs outlined their legal and policy concerns with the mandate, which will be carried out through an Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) emergency temporary standard.
“The policies of this administration will hurt the American people and business,” said Ravnsborg. “This President seeks more government control over the lives and choices of all Americans.”
History has shown that the judicial branch is highly skeptical of the use of OSHA emergency temporary standards because of concerns about federalism and the separation of powers. Further, the AGs raise concerns about the expansion of a federal regulatory agency and public perception of the order’s constitutionality.
The coalition of AGs goes beyond legal arguments to address practical policy considerations of such a sweeping order. Most concerning is the potential to drive individuals out of the workforce, particularly healthcare workers, who are most needed right now to fight the pandemic. Additionally, this mandate ignores the tens of millions of Americans with natural immunity and will drive further skepticism of vaccines.
Last, and perhaps most importantly, the AGs note there are alternatives to a broad, nationwide order. The letter states, “The risks of COVID-19 spread also vary widely depending on the nature of the business in question, many of which can have their employees, for example, work remotely. The one-size-fits-almost-all approach you have decreed makes clear that you intend to use the OSHA statute as a pretext to impose an unprecedented, controversial public health measure on a nationwide basis that only incidentally concerns the workplace.”
South Dakota was joined on the letter by the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
You can read the letter here: AGs letter to President Biden on Vaccine Mandate
-30-
