Release: Davis Announces Candidacy for District 17 Senate

Davis Announces Candidacy for District 17 Senate

BURBANK, SD – Representative Sydney Davis, a nurse anesthetist, cattle producer, wife and mother, is announcing her candidacy for the District 17 State Senate in the upcoming 2022 election cycle. Her three priorities are healthcare, agriculture and education.

“There are a variety of healthcare issues facing South Dakotans. Access to EMS and mental health services is especially critical given our state’s rural nature,” said Davis. “I think our state can benefit from having healthcare providers from small and rural communities help shape policy. It takes all perspectives to keep the public safe, costs low and maintain access to quality care that our smaller and rural communities deserve.”

Davis, a 4th generation cattle producer’s agriculture roots run deep in South Dakota. “I’m passionate about agriculture. Growing up in South Dakota, active in 4-H and FFA, I learned the value of hard work and perseverance early on. Agriculture is faced with many challenges ahead. I want to provide a voice to protect and preserve opportunities for future generations.”

Davis is a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist providing anesthesia services in Vermillion. Sydney and her husband Garrett are cattle feeders and own a cow-calf operation in Clay County. The couple live in rural Clay county and are parents to a four-year-old son, Bo and a six-month-old daughter, Pepper. As a working mother of two young children, Davis also understands the need for quality daycare and educational opportunities for children in our communities.

Given the recent changes to the legislative districts, District 17 will look different for the 2022 election. The areas included in District 17 include Vermillion, Meckling, Burbank, Elk Point, Jefferson, McCook Lake, North Sioux City, Dakota Dunes, and rural areas of southern Union and Clay counties.

“I’ve enjoyed serving the people of District 17 and look forward to continuing those efforts in the State Senate. As a healthcare provider, rancher and parent, I want to use my background to help South Dakota continue to be a great place to live, work and raise a family,” said Davis. The current seat is held by District 17 Senator Arthur Rusch, who is term-limited.