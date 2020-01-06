Release: Greg Neitzert Raises More Than $13,500 for City Council Campaign

Greg Neitzert Raises More Than $13,500 for City Council Campaign

Sioux Falls, SD — Greg Neitzert, City Councilor for the Northwest District and candidate for reelection, has far exceeded his fundraising goal and ended the year with $13,586 in contributions.

Contributors donated between $15 and $1,000 and represent all walks of life.

“I am blown away by the support”, says Greg Neitzert. “It has been humbling and I am incredibly thankful. I have tirelessly worked to make informed decisions based on the long-term interests of the city and all citizens. If I am honored with reelection by the voters, I pledge to continue to serve in the same way. Now more than ever we need public servants who put the best interests of the city ahead of their own, and I strive to do that every day.”

As the son of an auto mechanic and a nurse raised in a working-class neighborhood of Northeast Sioux Falls, Greg learned firsthand the value of hard work and living on a tight budget. Working his way through college and now raising a family, Greg understands the challenges citizens face. In his career as a software engineer, Greg has developed strong analytical skills that allows him to break down complex problems and to find solutions. These skills are essential to address the challenges and opportunities the city will encounter as it continues to grow. Greg will continue to focus on improving the quality of life for all citizens, investing in critical infrastructure, and working to ensure sustainable growth while keeping Sioux Falls an affordable place to live, work, and play.

Greg Neitzert has served on the Sioux Falls City Council representing the Northwest District since 2016. Before his election to City Council, he served on the Sioux Falls Zoning Board of Adjustment for 5 years. Neitzert has served on various boards and task forces, most recently as Vice Chair of the City Council, Chair of the City Council Audit Committee, and member of the city’s Annexation Task Force and Billboard Task Force. Neitzert has been married to his wife Jennifer for 17 years. They have an eleven-year-old daughter, Olivia, who is a fifth-grader in the Sioux Falls public school system.

The Sioux Falls City Council election will be held on Tuesday April 14, 2020.

###

Municipal Candidate Committee_ Greg Neitzert for City Council_ Campaign Finance Disclosure Report_ Northwes… by Pat Powers on Scribd