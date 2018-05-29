Release – Noem’s Self-Proclaimed Double-Digit Lead Vanishes

Noem’s Self-Proclaimed Double-Digit Lead Vanishes

PIERRE, SD: After repeatedly telling supporters her campaign holds a double-digit lead in the race for governor, Congresswoman Kristi Noem’s numbers are in a tailspin.

An Argus Leader/KELO poll shows the race in a dead heat.

Jackley’s ground game, which produced record-breaking fundraising and ballot petition numbers, could be the deciding factor.

In a last-ditch attempt to salvage her plummeting support, Noem launched a series of negative TV and radio ads attacking Attorney General Marty Jackley.

“Now we know why Congresswoman Noem launched her negative TV and radio attacks against Marty Jackley last week,” said Jackley for Governor campaign manager Jason Glodt. “Her poll numbers are in a freefall while Jackley is surging. The more people learn about both candidates, the higher our numbers rise.”

