Release: Recall Mayor McIsaac Petition Challenge Hearing To Be Held Thursday

Petition Challenge Hearing To Be Held Thursday

BALTIC, SD – The hearing regarding Mayor McIsaac’s challenge of the recall petitions is set to be held June 15th, 2023, at the Minnehaha County Courthouse. It is scheduled to begin at 9:00AM.

In one of the court filings, South Dakotans for Transparent Government said, “Eventually, the question should be whether the statements are specific enough to give the voters of Baltic and the Mayor notice of what behavior the Petition alleges that constitute the grounds for recall. Here, that answer is a resounding yes.”

To see the documents that have been filed by South Dakotans for Transparent Government, please visit www.recallmcisaac.com. For more information or press inquiries, please contact [email protected]

###