Release: SD Treasurer Josh Haeder Elected to serve on National Association of State Treasurers Leadership Team 

SD Treasurer Josh Haeder Elected to serve on National Association of State Treasurers Leadership Team

Haeder Unanimously Elected Vice Chair of NAST

PIERRE– The National Association of State Treasurers announced its 2022 leadership election results at this week’s Annual Business & Membership Meeting in Chicago. South Dakota State Treasurer Josh Haeder will serve as the organizations Vice Chair starting January 1, 2022.

Haeder said, “I am energized and committed to working with an exceptional and diverse group of Treasurers on both sides of the aisle. My focus is to share our states vision of returning unclaimed funds to rightful owners, promote sound fiscal management and build lasting relationships that benefit our mission of government that serves the people.”

Prior to being elected South Dakota’s 33rd state treasurer, Josh Haeder was the managing partner of Haeder Organization, LLC based in Huron, SD. Haeder Organization is a property management company that focuses on affordable housing and lodging. Haeder served 4 1/2 years as the Northeast Director for US Senator Mike Rounds who is a member of the Banking Committee.

Haeder’s experience includes time as the chief operating officer for a national credit counseling agency that assists individuals and families considering bankruptcy. He also spent several years in business and agricultural banking management. Haeder’s education includes a B.S. in Public Safety Management and a M.A. in Intelligence and Global Security from Point Park University.

Haeder has been married to his wife Amanda for eight years and they have two young daughters. In his spare time, Haeder is a public address announcer for sporting activities, pheasant hunting, fishing and watching Minnesota Twins baseball.

Josh Haeder is passionate about serving South Dakota by protecting citizens’ money and state accounts against cyber threats and through financial wellness education for young people. Regarding his public service, Haeder lives by the quote “If you really want to receive joy and happiness, then serve others with all your heart. Lift their burden, and your own burden will be lighter.”

