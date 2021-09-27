Release: SECRETARY BARNETT TO VISIT SPEARFISH AND RAPID CITY

SECRETARY BARNETT TO VISIT SPEARFISH AND RAPID CITY

PIERRE – Secretary of State Steve Barnett will be in Spearfish and Rapid City, on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, to raise awareness for National Voter Registration Day. Secretary Barnett will be at Black Hills State University in the Student Union from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. where he will be joined by staff from the Lawrence County Auditor’s office.

Secretary Barnett will also be on the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology Campus at the Surbeck Center from 3:30-5:30 p.m. where he will be joined by staff from the Pennington County Auditor’s office.

“Voter participation is the foundation of our democracy and our office strives to provide our citizens with the tools and information necessary to register and engage in our civic processes,” stated Secretary Barnett. “Our state has a great history of civic engagement that continues today with 635,672 South Dakota residents currently registered to vote. I would encourage every eligible South Dakota resident who is not yet registered to complete the process and ensure your voice can be heard.”

Since first being observed in 2012, National Voter Registration Day has sought to educate the public on the process and importance of registering to vote. Organizations and volunteers will be joining in non- partisan outreach programs to provide voter registration information across the country. In 2020, over 1.5 million voters across all 50 states used National Voter Registration Day to register to vote.

Voter registration in South Dakota is conducted by each county auditor and municipal finance officer. In addition, you may also register to vote at one of the following locations:

Driver license exam stations

Public assistance agencies providing food stamps, Medicaid, TANF or WIC

Department of Human Services offices that provide assistance to the disabled

Military recruitment offices

Secretary of State’s office

Voter registration information can be found on the Secretary of State’s website at www.sdsos.gov. A voter registration form can be downloaded from the website and returned to your county auditor. The deadline for voter registration in South Dakota is 15 days prior to any election you wish to vote in.

Secretary Barnett is an Aberdeen native serving his first term as Secretary of State. Prior to being elected secretary, Barnett served as State Auditor from 2011 to 2019.

