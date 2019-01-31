Rep. Dusty Johnson Announces Subcommittee Ranking Member Appointment

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) today announced his appointment as Ranking Member of the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Nutrition, Oversight and Department Operations. Rep. Johnson was appointed to this position by Committee Ranking Member Conaway.

This subcommittee has jurisdiction over Nutrition Programs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as well as new oversight authority to ensure proper implementation of Farm Bill programs. As Ranking Member of this subcommittee, Rep. Johnson will provide the leadership South Dakota needs to ensure that its producers, farmers and ranchers are protected.

“This is huge news for South Dakota. This subcommittee will play a key oversight role in Farm Bill implementation,”said Rep. Johnson. “Nutrition programs account for the vast majority of the spending in the recently passed Farm Bill, and I look forward to assisting Ranking Member Conaway in his efforts to ensure we are good stewards of taxpayer resources.”

“This is an unusual honor for a freshman in Congress, and I would like to thank Ranking Member Conaway for the vote of confidence to include me in his leadership team as a Subcommittee Ranking Member,” said Rep. Johnson. “I believe Ranking Member Conaway delivered a strong Farm Bill for rural America, and I look forward to working as part of his team to ensure it delivers for farmers and ranchers in South Dakota and across the nation.”

“With Farm Bill implementation underway, our subcommittees will play an instrumental role in promoting and protecting policies that are important to rural America and our country’s farm and ranch families. I look forward to working with Dusty and all of our Ranking Members who have a wide-range of knowledge and expertise in the ag industry,” said Ranking Member Conaway.

