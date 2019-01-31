Governor Kristi Noem signs Constitutional Carry measure Posted on January 31, 2019 by Pat Powers — 5 Comments ↓ From facebook, Governor Kristi Noem has signed Senate Bill 47, the Constitutional Carry measure. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Ahhh! The sweet sound of the NRA pipeline filling her campaign coffers with Rubles!
Yeah sure Ike. Or the sweet sound of upholding the second amendment.
It’s really got nothing to do with 2nd Amendment – unless you’re advocating allowing the mentally ill to own fully-automatic rifles and Branch Davidians shooting off field artillery. We regulate the 2nd Amendment all over the place – bump stocks to high-capacity magazines to age restrictions, etc.
I think that pretty much puts us at the point of “We have already established what you are, madam. Now we are haggling over the price.”
As I posted on the SB47 thread, anyone prohibited by federal law is prohibited from possessing or carrying a firearm, just the same as they were prohibited before SB47 was signed into law.
But, don’t let facts get in the way of your rant.
So… we really didn’t need the law, then? Huh. Maybe should have spent the time on all that hubbub on something more pressing.