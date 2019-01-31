Governor Kristi Noem signs Constitutional Carry measure

Posted on by 5 Comments ↓

From facebook, Governor Kristi Noem has signed Senate Bill 47, the Constitutional Carry measure.

5 Replies to “Governor Kristi Noem signs Constitutional Carry measure”

    1. Ike

      It’s really got nothing to do with 2nd Amendment – unless you’re advocating allowing the mentally ill to own fully-automatic rifles and Branch Davidians shooting off field artillery. We regulate the 2nd Amendment all over the place – bump stocks to high-capacity magazines to age restrictions, etc.

      I think that pretty much puts us at the point of “We have already established what you are, madam. Now we are haggling over the price.”

      Reply
      1. William Beal

        As I posted on the SB47 thread, anyone prohibited by federal law is prohibited from possessing or carrying a firearm, just the same as they were prohibited before SB47 was signed into law.

        But, don’t let facts get in the way of your rant.

        Reply
        1. Ike

          So… we really didn’t need the law, then? Huh. Maybe should have spent the time on all that hubbub on something more pressing.

          Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.