Noem to Host First Bill Signing Ceremony Thursday

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem today announced that she will host her first bill signing ceremony on January 31 at 12pm. Noem will sign into law SB47, which further protects the Second Amendment rights of South Dakotans by allowing constitutional carry. Following Noem’s signature, the bill will go into effect July 1.

“Our Founding Fathers believed so firmly in our right to bear arms that they enshrined it into the Constitution,” said Noem. “Tomorrow, I will sign SB47 into law. This constitutional carry legislation will further protect the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding South Dakotans.”

WHAT: Governor Noem to Host First Bill Signing Ceremony Thursday

WHEN: Thursday, January 31, 2019 – 12pm CT

WHERE: South Dakota State Capitol Rotunda

###

Like this: Like Loading...