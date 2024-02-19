Rep. Tyler Tordsen announces re-election campaign

From my mailbox:



I want to start out by thanking you for your support, encouragement, and engagement. You were one of my earliest supporters who believed in me, invested in my first race, or have kept up with me since. That’s why I’m coming to you first with some exciting news.

I’m excited to share that I’m running for re-election to the House of Representatives in District 14! I’ve learned a lot in my first term and am proud of my track record and legislative success. More importantly, the continued encouragement and support from my family and friends makes serving the people of southeast Sioux Falls possible. It’s not easy being away from my wife and my two growing boys for the nine-week legislative session, but they’re also a big part of the “why” I choose to serve. Keeping our state strong for our next generation guides me and the decisions I make.

Tyler, Erika, Emmett (age 3), and Atlas (age 1)

When I first announced for the legislature I promised to keep our people as my number one priority. I also told you I’d focus on promoting a vibrant economy along with building up strong communities and healthy families. In keeping with that promise, as a freshman legislator I carried five bills last year and all five were signed into law. These efforts included strengthening our elections, fixing outdated regulations, and a signature “workforce freedom” legislation to recognize professional and occupational licenses to assist in our workforce shortage. I was honored to be recognized by the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) as one of the top 50 Under 50 lawmakers in the nation promoting conservative policies at the state level, and earlier this year was named a Legislative Champion by the Foundation for Government Accountability. The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce also named me one of their Community Champions for 2023 for maintaining a 100% voting record.

Last summer, I was selected for a National Conference on State Legislatures (NCSL) fellowship on youth homelessness which spurred legislation I’m moving through the process this year. This session I’m also championing legislation that would address child food insecurity, improve our process of electing statewide offices, and a bill to recognize some of our nation’s biggest heroes. In short, you sent me to Pierre to work hard, respect the people, and get results. In my first term I’ve done just that, but there’s still more work to be done.

I am looking forward to getting back out and earning the vote of my neighbors again and hope I can count on your continued support and encouragement so we can run a successful campaign for re-election. If given the opportunity to keep serving, I promise to do more of the same. Help kill the bad bills and do all I can to pass the good ones. Keeping the focus on South Dakota families, our next generation and addressing real problems.

If you have any questions, suggestions, or just want to catch up, give me a call at (605) 610-8884 or shoot me a message at [email protected]anytime. I look forward to hearing from you. Thank you for your friendship and continued support!

Sincerely,

Tyler Tordsen