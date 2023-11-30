Representative Bethany Soye to seek re-election to District 9 House

Sioux Falls, SD – Representative Bethany Soye has announced her intention to seek re-election to the South Dakota House in District 9. Soye is an attorney and full-time mom living in Northwest Sioux Falls. She was first elected in 2020 and has served on the House Judiciary, Education, and Redistricting Committees. Soye received her bachelor’s degree from North Central University and holds a J.D. and master’s in public policy from the College of William & Mary.

In addition to sponsoring and passing pro-life and pro-family legislation during her tenure in the House, Soye has helped school districts recruit quality candidates by offering signing bonuses, advocated for uninterrupted nursing home visitation, and reformed the civil asset forfeiture process. Last year she was the House Prime Sponsor of the state’s Help Not Harm legislation.

“It has been an honor for me to serve the people of District 9 for four years. I appreciate the trust you have placed in me and I will continue to work hard to earn your support in 2024 as I stand boldly for truth and conservative principles,” said Soye.

For more information visit bethanysoye.com.