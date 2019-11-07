Republican Neal Tapio wavering on US House race?

Former State Senator Neal Tapio was the featured speaker at the monthly Minnehaha County meeting yesterday.

And if we’re to take anything from his comments he made at the podium, it sounds as if he may be skipping the US House race after earlier flirting with the idea of being a candidate:

Tapio indicates in his talk that he’s as he’s reached out to friends on colleagues, the response has been somewhat tepid in the face of needing to raise nearly one million to run, so he has not pulled the trigger on being a candidate.

Will he be in the race? It’s not sounding like that’s likely to happen from the tenor of his comments. .

Less than 60 days until petitions start rolling out. Stay tuned!