Governor Kristi Noem comes out against marijuana related ballot measures

In a radio interview with Performance Radio out of Huron yesterday, Governor Kristi Noem came out advocating against the two marijuana related ballot measures that were submitted to the Secretary of State this week:
Marijuana reform groups submitted petitions containing over 80,000 signatures to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office this week (Nov. 4), hoping to qualify two separate ballot initiatives for next year’s election.
And..
“…it is always the gateway drug to getting people more addicted, getting into stronger drugs, then they end up committing crimes, and it just opens the door to bad habits and behaviors that aren’t going to be beneficial.” (Gov Kristi Noem, Transcribed)
Noem says recreational marijuana is unregulated and is dangerous for our next generation.
This is the one issue I disagree with her on. I think there’s a lot of us. Sure marijuana isn’t good for you. Neither is bacon.
I don’t think I’ve seen people crashing into school buses who are impaired after eating crispy bacon.
There’s a big difference between the pork industry and the pot industry. I support the former, oppose the latter.
I am hopeful that South Dakotans will steer clear of legalizing another substance that further enables an amoral, self-indulgent lifestyle. Recreation and enjoyment of life need not include escape from reality by means of a psychotropic substance. Just take a hard objective look at what marijuana legalization has wrought in cities and states not so removed from us.
Your life, liberty and pursuit of happiness need not come from a substance yielding short term chemically-induced escape which inevitably leads to repetition until it consumes you.
Who are you to say where another person’s pursuit of life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness should come from? The essence of that statement is personal choice – not someone choosing for you. Psychotropic medication, including mushrooms, are being studied to treat PTSD. Moreover, FDA regulated controlled substances are already on the market, which include psychotropic medication. If empirical evidence supports its efficacy, would your argument still apply? Again – if your argument holds true than alcohol and tobacco would likewise be a “short term chemically-induced escape” – that logic fails.
“Ok, boomer”
The “Ok Boomer” meme/expression comes from a place of insecurity.
More like exasperation
2 points for being both right and funny. 🙂
The fact that you take issue with that, instead of its substance, is the reason for the phrase in the first place.
It impacts my life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness when the users expect my tax dollars to pay for their rehab. I have more pressing places for my money to go.
I am fine with medicinal use, provided a doctor prescribes it for an actual medical/psychological issue.
I don’t think people need another way to escape reality and flee responsibility.
All “Boomering” aside, is personal choice the only consideration here? Our unalienable rights, given us by God and reaffirmed in our Constitution, include freedom of speech. But does that extend to yelling FIRE in a crowded theatre?
In your world would it then be perfectly acceptable to grow opium poppies, manufacture heroin and make it available to all? After all, that’s “personal choice,” is it not?
By the way, medical cannabis is not the issue here, so let’s not play the sympathy card.
Alcohol is indeed a psychotropic substance and it is regulated insofar as an abuser is subject to arrest and its effects can be readily determined by a field test and observation. Alcohol producers are permitted and regulated. Not so with marijuana, particularly in light of the weaponized marijuana that has been noted in recent years..
Tobacco, while it is known to have carcinogenic effects, does not produce a “high,” or foster poor judgment.
Sorry, but it is your logic that fails.
What is the argument against regulating marijuana like booze and tobacco? By the way I can tell you’ve never smoked a cigarette or had a dip because you’d know that first one will put your head in the clouds, and possibly your lunch in your lap.
The whole legalization aspect is uncontrollable. The marijuana industry has numerous chronic issues and guess who pays? The taxpayers, families, neighbors, businesses and communities. Those few states that made this mistake will be paying for it for a longtime.
Noem says she’s never met anyone who’s gotten smarter after using pot. For one, that’s anecdotal evidence. Two, how would she even know? Over 50% of american adults have tried it and they’re not walking around with their tongues hanging out, at least as I can tell. Has Kristi ever heard of Carl Sagan, Elon Musk, Michael Phelps, Tom Brokaw, Steve Jobs, Bill Gates?
I’ve never met anybody who has gotten smarter listening to our esteemed governor.
I’m curious, has Jackley said anything about these measures? I still wish he’d won the primary.
Someone needs to convince her that growing pot and hemp provides good habitat for raising and hunting pheasants. They would get her to support pot and hemp because increasing hunting habitat seems to be the only thing she is interested in.
Alcohol is, always has been, and always will be the gateway drug. It’s hundreds of times more dangerous than marijuana.