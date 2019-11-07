Governor Kristi Noem comes out against marijuana related ballot measures

In a radio interview with Performance Radio out of Huron yesterday, Governor Kristi Noem came out advocating against the two marijuana related ballot measures that were submitted to the Secretary of State this week:

Marijuana reform groups submitted petitions containing over 80,000 signatures to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office this week (Nov. 4), hoping to qualify two separate ballot initiatives for next year’s election.

And..

“…it is always the gateway drug to getting people more addicted, getting into stronger drugs, then they end up committing crimes, and it just opens the door to bad habits and behaviors that aren’t going to be beneficial.” (Gov Kristi Noem, Transcribed)

Noem says recreational marijuana is unregulated and is dangerous for our next generation.