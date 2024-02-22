Richard Thomason for City Council hosting fundraiser on February 29th at Looks Marketplace in Sioux Falls

Former State Representative and current candidate for City Council Richard Thomason is having a fundraiser in Sioux Falls at Looks Marketplace on February 29th from 4-6 PM. Lots of familiar names hosting the event including current Representatives Amber Arlint, Greg Jamison (and spouse), Will Mortenson, Taylor Rehfeldt, and Tony Venhuizen (and spouse). City Councilors Dr. Sara Cole and Alex Jensen with his wife are also hosting, along with almost too many familiar names to go into. Suffice it to say that there are a lot of Sioux Falls residents who are gathering together to support Richard.

Don’t forget to put it on your calendar, or if you’d like to send a donation directly, you can do so through Richard’s website.