Rick Weible in with quotes of the day on conspiracy theories.

From today in the Dakota Scout:

“Transparency is the inoculation to conspiracy theories.”

– Rick Weible to the Minnehaha County Commission.

Also Rick Weible:

“The fact is that I’ve now shown you this piece of evidence, I understand that my life is at risk, and that the United States does not want this to be known.”

– Rick Weible, March 19, 2024 to the Brookings County Commission.

Rick must know that they’re watching him..