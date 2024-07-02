From today in the Dakota Scout:
“Transparency is the inoculation to conspiracy theories.”
– Rick Weible to the Minnehaha County Commission.
Also Rick Weible:
“The fact is that I’ve now shown you this piece of evidence, I understand that my life is at risk, and that the United States does not want this to be known.”
– Rick Weible, March 19, 2024 to the Brookings County Commission.
Rick must know that they’re watching him..
4 thoughts on “Rick Weible in with quotes of the day on conspiracy theories.”
Another Noem Wahck-a-doodle
What a loser.
He may not believe it, but the feds are not interested in such a small fish. What a nutcase.
The comments here reflect a profound misunderstanding of what was built with trillions of missing DOD dollars post 9/11.
Everyone has been targeted .. an artificial life form is thought to be outside the scope and purview of our laws.
It is capable of watching everyone, everything, in real time and making heuristics based judgement calls about when and why to raise flags.
The vast majority of targeted people won’t know or have the opportunity to contest the results of these activities.
It doesn’t matter what Rick says or does .. this will persist and those serving the system will continue making vapid excuses to the informed.