Rounds 2020 race rated solid Republican by Inside Elections (Formerly Rothenburg report)

Early last month, Inside Elections (formerly the Stuart Rothenburg report) released US Senate rankings for 2020, and it appears that South Dakota’s Junior US Senator Mike Rounds starts out as one of 16 US Senators solidly in safe territory, noting it as “Solid Republican:”
Mike is solid!
He just needs to hit LDD circuit a couple years and keep talking to people!
How about our new atty general. Big timber.
Hi Stacie Nelson, are you planning to run again and lose?
That’s how Noem started too.
and water is wet…
When is Billie going to announce his run?
Billie doesn’t stand a chance against rounds.