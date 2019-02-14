Rounds 2020 race rated solid Republican by Inside Elections (Formerly Rothenburg report)

Early last month, Inside Elections (formerly the Stuart Rothenburg report) released US Senate rankings for 2020, and it appears that South Dakota’s Junior US Senator Mike Rounds starts out as one of 16 US Senators solidly in safe territory, noting it as “Solid Republican:”

 

Read the entire article here.

