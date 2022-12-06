Rounds Issues Statement on Former President Trump’s Call to Terminate the United States Constitution

Rounds Issues Statement on Former President’s Call to Terminate the United States Constitution

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement after the former president called for the termination of the United States Constitution:

“Americans have a deep appreciation for the Constitution and our Founding Fathers who risked their lives to establish it.

“As elected officials, we take an oath to support and defend the Constitution. We should never dishonor that oath. No one is above the Constitution.

“As I’ve said before, there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would alter the results of the 2020 election.

“Anyone who desires to lead our country must commit to protecting the Constitution. They should not threaten to terminate it.

“In South Dakota, Mount Rushmore serves as an enduring reminder of that commitment and the stability our Constitution has provided for over 200 years.

“Despite their imperfections, our Founding Fathers crafted a Constitution that has stood the test of time and sets America apart from the rest of the world. We continue to strive for a more perfect union.

“I believe Americans want leaders, like those on Mount Rushmore, who will defend the Constitution and unite us in our belief that America is truly a shining city upon a hill.”

