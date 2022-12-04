Gov. Noem and Gov. Gordon Tell Forest Service to Revise Assessments for Black Hills National Forest
PIERRE, S.D. – This week, Governor Kristi Noem and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon urged the Supervisor of the Black Hills National Forest to produce another set of draft assessments for the Forest’s Plan Revision process. You can find their letter to Supervisor Tomac here.
“We request that the Forest Service produce another set of draft assessments with a public comment period, that those assessments include citations for factual statements, and that they contain discussion of why one authority was relied upon over another,” wrote Governor Noem. “We look forward to meaningful participation in the Black Hills National Forest’s Forest Plan Revision process.”
In recent years, timber mills in the Black Hills have struggled to keep the doors of their business. Under logging constraints, one mill has already closed in South Dakota.
“We are concerned about the apparent desire of the Forest Service to drastically reduce the timber program in the Black Hills National Forest,” continued Governors Noem.
The Governors pointed to flawed statements “not backed by scientific material” in the Black Hills National Forest Plan revision assessments. These flaws included errors in both the data analysis and assumptions in the Black Hills Timber Sustainability General Technical Report.
“If the inaccuracies are not addressed, it will be difficult for our states to have confidence in the outcome of the Forest Plan Revision,” wrote the Governors.
10 thoughts on “Gov. Noem and Gov. Gordon Tell Forest Service to Revise Assessments for Black Hills National Forest”
Strongly agree with governors Noem and Gordon
This is an important issue for protecting the Black Hills. Controlling forest fires reasonably is the biggest benefit of the timbering. The public gets a protected forest for free (actually gets paid to have a better forest). The “Save Every Tree” crowd is the most anti-environmental group out there. Not much to enjoy hiking through a 10,000 acre burn area, or attending a firefighter’s funeral
Well said, Senator. With careful study, we can manage forest growth sensibly and sustainably — a program that benefits wildlife, hikers, and timber generation.
If there were actual issues Noem could have talked in specifics instead of making unsupported statements complaining about unsupported statements.
Well then why don’t you enlighten all of us with your vast knowledge of timber management…you know like giving us specifics and factually supported statements instead of complaining about Governor Noem with no factually supported statements.
Forest management is a complex subject. The Forest Plan and the Technical Report actually are “specifics”.
The deal is that we in South Dakota love “the Black Hills”, but most of us have very little information about how federal forest management works and how we keep the Black Hills we love, lovable.
Given the disastrous management in other western states, we best learn the subject matter
Then spell out what you find fault with.
What exactly are the roles of SD and WY in the management of the forest? I was under the impression the Forest Service ran it because it is federal land.
KN is all about knowing ‘scientific materials’ with her honorary degree from SDSU. Is Ian catching up on forest management and assessment?
“her honorary degree from SDSU”
Care to elaborate? I believe she was awarded a Bachelors in Political Science. Or are you just regurgitating the verbal vomit from Herr Joseph Heidelberger?