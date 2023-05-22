The president of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, David Owen has a column at the Dakota Scout website today in support of the Summit Carbon pipeline, pointing out how the pipeline is essential to the viability of South Dakota’s future with ethanol production:
The goal of Summit Carbon Solutions, a member of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is to secure voluntary easement agreements with landowners. That plan is working. The company has secured more than 880 easements with roughly 550 South Dakota landowners and 2,750 total landowners across the Midwest. Summit has negotiated terms with landowners, dispersing hundreds of millions of dollars for agreements, with more budgeted for future agreements. Securing agreements takes many months as each property is unique and land ownership is often complex.
Carbon capture and sequestration projects are essential to the viability of South Dakota’s ethanol industry and constitute the market for well over half of the corn grown by the state’s farmers.
California, Washington, Oregon and Canada have established policies that pay a premium for low-carbon fuels and many other states and countries are likely to follow with similar policies in the coming years. We cannot sell to these markets without carbon sequestration enabled by these CO2 pipelines.
At this juncture, it’s more about the ability to sell their product on the marketplace. As noted, California, Washington, Oregon and Canada are demanding carbon neutrality, and Minnesota is closely behind them.
Literally, you cannot claim to be in favor of the continued health and expansion of South Dakota’s homegrown energy production in the form of ethanol, if one opposes their efforts to remain in the market.
Food for thought.
18 thoughts on “SD Chamber of Commerce & Industry Column in support of Summit Carbon pipeline; “essential to the viability of South Dakota’s ethanol industry””
It still is taking private land and rights for private gain of the investors
Yeah! Natural gas and electric companies are all non-profits who only create energy to sell for charity. Get real. Investor-owned utilities utilize eminent domain just as much as government. Do you think all electric companies are co-ops? Nope. Do you think the government operates the natural gas production and distribution? Nope. Your premise that eminent domain never gets used by the private sector is just dumb. Without eminent domain we wouldn’t have water, gas or electricity running to our homes or rail lines or highways.
That’s all well and good, but the question is whether that private business interest should be treated as a “public good” entitled to eminent domain power.
If voluntary, why are sheriffs out serving papers on landowners who do not want to be a part of the project, Mr. Owen?
This is all about big business, making money and the taking of land from private citizens, with no legal recourse
Enlighten me, but what happens to all the carbon sequestered.. does it just disappear? Why don’t said states put this in their own states? Until all countries buy into the climate change and adopt the same practices, our small contribution with this has small impact other than to enrich a few powerful people.
Great thing about CO2 is that given enough time and pressure, it will react with other minerals to eventually precipitate and form various carbonate crystals. Sequestration merely captures the CO2 at its release point and pumps it into geologically advantageous locations for this process to occur.
Has this been done before, and if so, for how long where,and what are rhe long term ramifications?
Ok, but has it been done before? What about long term ramifications? Some ideas thought to be good turn out disastrous.
No land is being taken. These are easements to place the pipe in the ground. Landowners still own the land and can continue farming over the top of the pipe. This is manufactured hysteria by Bold Nebraska and the Pipeline Fighters. The people opposed to the pipeline are the same people who worked to shut down Keystone XL. They are using the same tactics. Gin up people, use the courts to delay the permit and create a bunch of fake opposition.
Incorrect on both fronts. Private ownership is being trounced on in favor of business interests with but a few investors ultimately benefiting. And the “greenies” who shut down Keystone XL are there ones pushing for this. AOC, Nancy Pelosi, Ilhan Omar, Joe Biden, and all the others who hate fossil fuels and wanted KXL stopped are the ones pumping hundreds of millions into this sham to get people on-board with the Green New Deal. And they sprinkle cash here and there and find willing accomplices to join in their effort.
Summit is an out-of-state, for-profit corporation with foreign investors suing landowners in South Dakota to use their land without their consent. They are using our laws and our courts against our own people. Total scumbags in our legislature paved the way for our this.
This all sounds fine and dandy and will be a boon to ethanol shareholders for the near future.
Pumping that much CO2 into a region seems to scream of unintended consequences, maybe they’ll raise bountiful crops, or maybe they’ll kill everything in a big area. It’s always interesting when man plays god.
Bruner at 8:34…
I fully agree. The idea of burying atmospheric CO2 — a beneficial gas that helps plant growth, yet is blamed by ignorant enviros as a planet-killer — sounds truly nuts. (Not from a marketing standpoint, but physics.) Best case, there’ll be no bad consequences. Regardless, it won’t much matter when the feds ban internal combustion engines.
What happened to “willing buyers-willing sellers”. If you need the access, pay for it. Everyone has a price. After all, the pipeline will be there, producing profit, for a hundred years. The return on investment is guaranteed. I haven’t heard of any pipeline companies going bankrupt lately.
Ok, an oil pipeline carries oil from point A to point B and out of the pipeline. With this carbon where is point A
and is there a point B, or is it just stored underground in a secret vault in perpetuity? What are long term consequences to SD environment? I would honestly like to understand this, please someone.
This clearly epitomizes crony capitalism. Bend the knee at the altar of environmentalism in order to make more money.