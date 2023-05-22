Sen. Tom Pischke – “a deeply awkward person.”

From Twitter, arguably the best tweet I’ve read today.
Man to Ron DeSantis: “Hi, I’m a state senator from South Dakota, I drove an hour just to see you”
Ron DeSantis: “Oh ok, thanks…” *walks away*
A deeply awkward person. pic.twitter.com/U0Hu91uXKx
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) May 20, 2023
Surprise, the guy who voted to keep rapists in classrooms has the social graces of an asparagus.
Desantis was likely tipped off by his boy Schoenbeck.
In Desantis’ head “yeah Lee warned me about this guy. Moving on.”
Don’t they mean Desantis is awkward?
grudznick expects Mr. Pischke has been tapped to be an undersecretary, at least, in the administration of a President DeSantis. They will call him “the deeply awkward undersecretary” in the coffee rooms on the Hill.
How dare Governor DeSantis not recognize the infamous and most powerful State Senator Pischke! And he even drove a whole hour to see him. How rude!
What if, on his way home, Mr. Pischke got pulled over by the Iowa Trooper Brigage. The ITB is not known for putting up with buffoonerism, and clearly Mr. Pischke, who is literally the poster child for buffoons, would probably say “I’m a state senator from South Dakota” and the ITB officer would laugh, loudly, in his face and write him one of those Iowa bogus crayon tickets.
He knows South Dakota is STRONGLY Trump country.
parts maybe. more true of wyoming for sure. at least our congressional delegation can say ‘no’ to the orange koolaid. not so for wyo, they’re swimming in it.
Really? Might want to tell Dusty and Thune that.
lol thune is gonna endorse scott too
Two socially awkward elected officials meeting each other. Funny!
Would you like some chocolate pudding Governor? I drove over an hour to bring you some. Look no spoons!
Looks to me like Desantis gave Pischke about as much time as he deserves.
DaSantis blew it. Senator Pischke could organize a state wide organization to knock Trump out of the saddle and help secure the nomination for the much younger, more electable Governor.
Austin Goss sends this to everyone making fun of Pischke.
He has zero self control and is his own worst enemy. I’m talking about both Pischke and Goss.
I doubt Pischke has that kind of influence unless it involves milk and cookies.
The Republican Party State Convention is a wild, wild card in 2024.
Governor Desantis did you know I am a South Dakota State Senator and the lead advocate for deadbeat dads? Put it in the vice Governor! I’ll help you win and can be the national voice for deadbeat dads!