Sen. Tom Pischke – “a deeply awkward person.”

  1. Surprise, the guy who voted to keep rapists in classrooms has the social graces of an asparagus.

    1. Desantis was likely tipped off by his boy Schoenbeck.

      In Desantis’ head “yeah Lee warned me about this guy. Moving on.”

  2. grudznick expects Mr. Pischke has been tapped to be an undersecretary, at least, in the administration of a President DeSantis. They will call him “the deeply awkward undersecretary” in the coffee rooms on the Hill.

  3. How dare Governor DeSantis not recognize the infamous and most powerful State Senator Pischke! And he even drove a whole hour to see him. How rude!

    1. What if, on his way home, Mr. Pischke got pulled over by the Iowa Trooper Brigage. The ITB is not known for putting up with buffoonerism, and clearly Mr. Pischke, who is literally the poster child for buffoons, would probably say “I’m a state senator from South Dakota” and the ITB officer would laugh, loudly, in his face and write him one of those Iowa bogus crayon tickets.

    1. parts maybe. more true of wyoming for sure. at least our congressional delegation can say ‘no’ to the orange koolaid. not so for wyo, they’re swimming in it.

  5. Two socially awkward elected officials meeting each other. Funny!

    Would you like some chocolate pudding Governor? I drove over an hour to bring you some. Look no spoons!

  7. DaSantis blew it. Senator Pischke could organize a state wide organization to knock Trump out of the saddle and help secure the nomination for the much younger, more electable Governor.

      1. He has zero self control and is his own worst enemy. I’m talking about both Pischke and Goss.

  9. Governor Desantis did you know I am a South Dakota State Senator and the lead advocate for deadbeat dads? Put it in the vice Governor! I’ll help you win and can be the national voice for deadbeat dads!

