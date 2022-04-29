SD News Watch: Delegates lining up on both sides of contested AG contest

South Dakota News Watch has an article tonight regarding the Attorney General’s race, and how delegates are viewing the convention race, as well as the prospect of the impeachment trial on the cusp of the decision:

Most political observers see Jackley as a clear favorite, with the understanding that strange things can still happen at the convention. Jim Gilkerson, a party delegate who is chairman of the Brookings County Republicans, said he will support Jackley because of “frustration” over Ravnsborg’s legal troubles and the way he has handled them.

Ravnsborg did not respond to an interview request for this story made through his spokesman, Mike Deaver.

“I really like Jason – he’s a personal friend of mine,” said Gilkerson. “But I don’t think it’s going to work for him to be Attorney General after the problems we’ve had. I don’t know how you have something that serious happen and continue, or even want to continue, in that job.”

and..

Does that mean Ravnsborg’s defeat is imminent? Not to some delegates. Spencer Wrightsman, a District 2 Senate candidate and treasurer of the Minnehaha County Republicans, said he has spoken to Ravnsborg and wants to see the impeachment trial play out before deciding on a nominee. He also criticized the decision to hold the trial so close to the convention.