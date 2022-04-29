New tweet from Taffy Howard today..
We need more people in Congress like @RepCawthorn @RepMTG @RepBoebert and @DrPaulGosar. If elected to Congress I would be happy to fight for America alongside them.
— Taffy Howard for Congress (@taffy_howard) April 27, 2022
Of course, this comes on the heels of Cawthorne’s latest scandal.
Is Madison Cawthorne wearing women’s lingerie and jewelry, the grooming that Republicans are so worried about? pic.twitter.com/Sz8jvhuXZF
— LA Votes Blue in GA! #DemVoice1 🌊🌎💙 (@LALewman) April 23, 2022
I’m not sure what to say about that. What Does Taffy think about all this questionable morality?
(From the Rapid City Journal, May 25, 2004)
When will people “wake up and see the cultural battle?” Hm… Taffy seems sleepy when it’s her friends who might be a little creepy. Now how about all those R rated movies!
** Bonus Taffy Tweet **
I am going to say something none of my opponents will:
The 2020 election was stolen and Trump should still be President.
Here in South Dakota us patriots understand this.
— Taffy Howard for Congress (@taffy_howard) April 27, 2022
12 thoughts on “Taffy Howard wants to be known by the company she keeps.”
Johnson: 96%. Laffy Taffy: 4%.
Dusty Johnson.
You now know what to do. Next time, if you want Taffy Howard’s support, don some earrings and lingerie… then rage against the homosexuals.
Taffy writes: “I am going to say something none of my opponents will”
Oh yea. No doubt about that.
Well, she’s nothing if not a great example of how the overton window has shifted.
What a great set of people to compare yourself to. Will Taffy be at the cocaine sex orgies too? I bet Dusty isn’t doing key bumps of cocaine, we need more stable geniuses like Taffy to represent South Dakota. WE ARE ON METH!
Look what 45 has done to what used to like to be known as The Party of Lincoln. Now your wingnuts would consider Abe woke. TBT, he did like to hang out with “Wide Awakes,” and he issued that Emancipation Proclamation thing.
Taffy Howard is aligning herself with loud mouth attention hounds who couldn’t pass a bill to save their lives.
Wait, that actually makes sense!
You fellows are being pretty hard on young Ms. Taffy, who is very pretty. I’m just sayin…
These are the types of Republicans we need to kick out of our party and stomp at the curb. They are disgraceful fear mongers with the collective IQ of half that of any respectable official we currently have in office. MTG is a white supremacist and a liar. Boebert barely passed high-school and probably will end up shooting herself by accident. Cawthorn…he will say anything to get attention and i dont think he wants to be left out. Gosar should be hung for treason. 45 gave these people a podium and we need to show them the door.
Amen. Boebert’s husband also exposed his junk to underage girls. Great group of people.
She is by far the dumbest. I ask anyone who is wondering to just do a little research and you probably wouldn’t even let this woman babysit your kids when you are done.
Taffy is in full troll mode. She has tweeted/posted on Facebook in the 24 hours content clearly meant to rile people up (and likely get the attention of a certain authoritarian whose endorsement she covets).
SAD