SDGOP Chair Dan Lederman named Regional Co-Chair of Republican National Committee for Midwest region

RNC Regional Co-Chair Announcement

WASHINGTON —Today, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced four new RNC Regional Co-Chairs who will play key roles in supporting Chairwoman McDaniel as she continues her successful leadership of the party. Their duties will also include providing local support to RNC initiatives and advising RNC Chair of Chairs Jessica Patterson.

“I am proud to announce Caleb Heimlich, Dan Lederman, Demi Kouzounas, and Michael Whatley as our new Regional Co-Chairs,” said Chairwoman McDaniel. “They are excellent, highly qualified additions to our team, and each of them boasts a wealth of experience as effective leaders at the grassroots and regional level. These Co-Chairs represent red and blue states alike, and possess unique knowledge about their respective regions that will be invaluable as we head into the 2022 midterms and beyond.”

Regional Co-Chairs:

Caleb Heimlich, Western Region

One of the youngest State Republican Party Chairmen in the country, Caleb has successfully helped many Republican candidates win elections in Washington State. Caleb graduated from Hillsdale College Magna Cum Laude with a degree in Political Economy. Upon graduation, he worked for Americans for Prosperity in Washington DC and then for AFP in Washington State organizing grass roots activists. That led to being hired as the Political Director of the WSRP in 2011, promoted to Executive Director in 2013 with the additional title of Chief of Staff in 2016. In January of 2018 he was elected Chairman of the State Republican Party with over 70% of the vote.

Dan Lederman, Midwest Region

Dan Lederman serves as the Chair of the South Dakota Republican Party. Prior to his service for the State Party, Dan served in the State Senate as Assistant Majority Leader and in the House of Representatives. Dan currently holds the Chair position for his home county, Union County and has been the county chair since 2005. Before his entry into politics, Dan served in the Army National Guard as a Combat Medic.

Demi Kouzounas, Northeast Region

Demi Kouzounas serves as chair of the Maine Republican Party. She is a graduate from University of Maine at Orono and graduated in 1981 from Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. She and her husband (Joseph G. Penna, DMD) then joined the U. S. Army, serving in the 86th Medical Detachment in Giessen, Germany from 1981-1984. They have practiced dentistry together for over 30 years and own two dental practices.

Michael Whatley, Southern Region

Michael Whatley currently serves as the Chairman for the North Carolina Republican Party. In addition, he is a partner at HBW Resources. Whatley previously served as Chief of Staff for Senator Elizabeth Dole (R-NC), Subcommittee Staff Director and Chief Counsel for the U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Energy and Counsel to the U.S. Senate Republican Conference Secretary Paul Coverdell (R-GA).

