On unanimous ballots, Marilyn Oakes was re-elected State GOP Secretary and Brett Koenecke was selected to return to the job of treasurer after Justin Bell assuming that role for the last decade.
6 thoughts on “SDGOP elections – Sec & Treasurer approved unanimously.”
Congratulations to both
Great news.
Quality leaders
But they were only elected unanimously when motions to elect them by acclimation were defeated by a lone dissenting vote, from a person who thought maybe there was somebody out there who also wanted to be nominated.
The first time it happened, there was a call for any more nominations, and the response was
The second time she did it, the response was “Jesus Christ!”
But even Jesus Christ couldn’t produce another contender.
acclamation not acclimation, darn spellcheck again