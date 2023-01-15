SDGOP elections – Sec & Treasurer approved unanimously.

Pat Powers

On unanimous ballots, Marilyn Oakes was re-elected State GOP Secretary and Brett Koenecke was selected to return to the job of treasurer after Justin Bell assuming that role for the last decade.

6 thoughts on “SDGOP elections – Sec & Treasurer approved unanimously.”

  5. But they were only elected unanimously when motions to elect them by acclimation were defeated by a lone dissenting vote, from a person who thought maybe there was somebody out there who also wanted to be nominated.
    The first time it happened, there was a call for any more nominations, and the response was
    The second time she did it, the response was “Jesus Christ!”
    But even Jesus Christ couldn’t produce another contender.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *