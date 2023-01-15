In the race for Vice chair of the SDGOP, during the last speech, we all heard what a “collundrum” is, and thankfully, Mary Fitzgerald was elected as vice-chair for the SDGOP.
Fitzgerald was elected over Tammy Weis on a vote of 113 to 57.
5 thoughts on “SDGOP Vice Chair: Fitzgerald over Weis”
Will the names be public, so we can see how are county people voted?
It’s a secret ballot—
and we still don’t know what a collundrum is
that’s not a word i know
it’s a secret, like the ballots