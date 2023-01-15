SDGOP Vice Chair: Fitzgerald over Weis

Pat Powers

In the race for Vice chair of the SDGOP, during the last speech, we all heard what a “collundrum” is, and thankfully, Mary Fitzgerald was elected as vice-chair for the SDGOP.

Fitzgerald was elected over Tammy Weis on a vote of 113 to 57.

