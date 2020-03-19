SDGOP urges cancellation of upcoming county GOP events because of coronavirus

From Facebook, the South Dakota Republican Party has announced that they are urging that County GOP Organizations postpone all April and May events until after the coronavirus outbreak has been addressed:
That includes the 2020 Lincoln Day Dinners which had been previously scheduled.
What?!
Have they not consulted Dr. Troy on this? He is the only one who ACTUALLY knows what the CDC and Trump are saying here and he says we are overreacting bigly here!
Smart and responsible move…and consistent with what our leaders are urging. It would sure look bad if Republicans were having big events across the state where the average age is over 60 and while the President is urging people to avoid groups over 10 people. It would be even worse if corona spread because of such an event- possibly killing people.