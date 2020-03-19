Well, that got interesting. Nancy Rasmussen to challenge Art Rusch in Senate Primary

What was kind of a sleepy afternoon just woke up politically. Term-limited Republican State Representative Nancy Rasmussen just filed to run for the State Senate against former Judge & current State Senator Art Rusch:

… which brings the number of Republican primaries for the State Senate that I’m counting to about 8:

District 6 – Otten/Latterell

District 12 – Curd/Steele

District 14 – Zikmund/Zellmer

District 17 – Rusch/Rasmussen

District 21 – Qualm/Tobin

District 23 – Breitling/Nielson

District 29 – Cammack/Jorgenson

District 33 – Dave Johnson/Janet Jensen

This might not be all. I know 2 Republicans are looking at D27 Senate. It’s not clear if Jeff Partridge is running again yet in 34, where Mike Diedrich has filed. On the Dem side, supposedly Pat Kirschmann (D) is going to take on Reynold Nesiba (D) in D15 Senate.

And none of this should give rise to the thought of people being done. There are probably others out there just waiting to pounce.

Stay tuned.