Delegation Urges SBA to Grant South Dakota’s Economic Loan Request

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) and U.S. Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today urged the United States Small Business Administration to grant South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s request to activate the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The State of South Dakota has taken strong, pro-active steps to mitigate the effects of this pandemic," the delegation wrote. "More must be done to provide financial assistance during this trying time, therefore we ask for fair and immediate consideration of Governor Noem's request."

Full text of the letter below:

The Honorable Jovita Carranza

Administrator

U.S. Small Business Administration

409 3rd Street, S.W.

Washington, D.C. 20416

Dear Ms. Carranza,

We write to share our support of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s March 16, 2020, request for the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to activate the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program in South Dakota resulting from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State of South Dakota has taken strong, pro-active steps to mitigate the effects of this pandemic. Governor Noem declared a State of Emergency for South Dakota on March 13, 2020, recommended the closures of schools, and issued an executive order for non-essential employees to work remotely.

Despite these efforts, South Dakota small businesses are experiencing significant economic hardships from COVID-19. More must be done to provide financial assistance during this trying time, therefore we ask for fair and immediate consideration of Governor Noem’s request.

We are confident in the ability of our federal, state, and local officials to work together to protect our communities during this pandemic. We thank the administration in advance for its response and willingness to support small businesses.

Sincerely,

