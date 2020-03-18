Thune: It’s Time for Us to Come Together to Fight This Virus

“This is a time for all of us to come together to ensure that medical professionals, American businesses, and American families have what they need to combat the coronavirus and deal with its effects

Click here or on the picture above to watch Thune’s speech.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed Senate Republicans’ top priorities in their effort to fight the coronavirus outbreak. These priorities include providing direct assistance to American workers and families, giving our economy necessary support, and providing medical professionals with the resources they need to fight the virus.