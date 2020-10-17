SDWC makes the newspaper. At least, someone put one of my posts in a newspaper ad.

I haven’t found out who did it yet, but apparently one of my posts has made the paper. The Milbank Shopper paper, that is:

Someone took my post about D4 Candidate Becky Holtquist being a COVID Karen and shunning Milbank for Ortonville, Minnesota, and put it in an ad in this weeks’ Milbank Shopper paper.

I actually have no idea who did that, and we won’t know until the PAC filings come in and we can see who “Friends of Milbank Area Businesses” is.

But I imagine that isn’t going to help Becky’s standing in the Milbank community.

Update –

Hrm. It sounds like they might have used it as the basis of a card that went with the shopper paper. It was not me, so I have no idea who is behind this one, although, I would note that it’s really not in line with fair use principles, and it certainly was not done with permission.