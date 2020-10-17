You don’t see this everyday from a state legislative candidate. But, it has kind of become expected from District 7 Democrat House candidate Louise Snodgrass:
@loudang
inspired by the wise words of @tofizzle “politicians should be allowed to dance WAP” (my volunteers were shook)
I don’t think many other candidates are encouraging people to get out to vote by dancing to W.A.P. (link NSFW, btw). As I noted to the Sioux Falls candidate who pointed it out to me, she’s done nutty stuff before, but I think she’s outdone herself here.
4 thoughts on “D7 Dem House candidate Snodgrass gyrates to pornographic song on tiktok for votes”
When your campaign strategy is .. um .. what was the campaign strategy and platform again?
Imagine if everyone campaigning started by stating their sexual orientation.
I think it might just put me over the top if I threaten to release a copycat video if I’m not elected on Nov. 3rd. 😉
Mr. Oakes, in the district numbered 30, despite your leanings toward the demon weed, and whether you cavort in the dirt to some rap music, you are still the correct choice over young Ms. Mueller. She is insaner than most.