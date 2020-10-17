D7 Dem House candidate Snodgrass gyrates to pornographic song on tiktok for votes

@SoDakCampaigns

You don’t see this everyday from a state legislative candidate. But, it has kind of become expected from District 7 Democrat House candidate Louise Snodgrass:

@loudang

inspired by the wise words of @tofizzle “politicians should be allowed to dance WAP” (my volunteers were shook)

♬ WAP（feat. Megan Thee Stallion） – Cardi B

I don’t think many other candidates are encouraging people to get out to vote by dancing to W.A.P. (link NSFW, btw). As I noted to the Sioux Falls candidate who pointed it out to me, she’s done nutty stuff before, but I think she’s outdone herself here.

4 thoughts on “D7 Dem House candidate Snodgrass gyrates to pornographic song on tiktok for votes”

  4. Mr. Oakes, in the district numbered 30, despite your leanings toward the demon weed, and whether you cavort in the dirt to some rap music, you are still the correct choice over young Ms. Mueller. She is insaner than most.

