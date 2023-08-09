Secretary of State posts information on new political party. Sort of.

From Facebook, the South Dakota Secretary of State announces a new political party in the state:
And over on the Secretary of State’s official website, where we are supposed to go to look for information about the new political party they announced on facebook three days ago:
*chirp* *chirp* (simulated crickets).
So who is running against her?
Keep in mind she beat… trounced Steve Barnett. So we will need someone much better. Though I hear the conservatives are mad at her also. Maybe her coalition is cracking?
Crabtree for SOS 2026?