South Dakota Democrats holding emergency meeting to toss out chair Jennifer Slaight-Hansen

South Dakota Democrats are holding an emergency meeting to throw out chairwoman Jennifer Slaight-Hansen after a slew of allegations regarding her mismanagement and abusive leadership style of the party. As noted in an article appearing in the Argus Leader:

The meeting will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 19 at Drifter’s in Fort Pierre, where the petition to recall Jennifer Slaight-Hansen will be presented, according to a joint resolution from 15 county Democratic Parties and two state central committee members sent on Tuesday.

and..

As of Wednesday, at least 74 people had signed the recall petition out of a total of 120 eligible voters who can vote for the SDDP chair role, according to an email from Senate Minority Leader Reynold Nesiba (Sioux Falls), and reviewed by the Argus Leader. The 74 signatures are more than enough for what is needed to trigger the recall election process. At least half of the 120 eligible voters had to sign.