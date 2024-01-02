Sen. Jim Stalzer notes that Minnehaha Co Chair CAN be removed, according to bylaws.

Despite the protestations of former attorney-at-law R. Shawn Tornow, one State Senator notes that he believes that Tornow CAN be removed from his office as Chair of the Minnehaha County GOP, as a majority of Central Committee members at the last meeting sought to do:

I believe R. Shawn Tornow is in error when he claims he cannot be removed from office.

SD GOP Bylaws: Section III – County Central Committee

⦁ Officers: The elected officers of a County Central Committee are the county chairman and county vice chairman, who shall be of the opposite sex, a county secretary, a county treasurer, a state committeeman and a state committeewoman, who shall hold their offices for a term of two years or until their successors have been elected.

7. Meetings: Rules of Order: The rules contained in the current edition of Robert’s Rules of Order Newly Revised shall govern the County Central Committee in all cases to which they are applicable and in which they are not inconsistent with these bylaws and any special rules of order the County Central Committee may adopt; however, unless any member objects, the committee may act informally at the discretion of the county chairman.

Roberts Rules of Order: 62-16• If the bylaws provide that officers shall serve “for __ years or until their successors are elected,” the officer in question can be removed from office by adoption of a motion to do so.