Sen. Julie Frye Mueller doubles down on employee harassment denials, claims Senate President Pro Tem wrote words, despite sworn testimony

There was a Republican Lincoln Day dinner in Fall River County last night, and if you think it was a run-of-the-mill affair, guess again. Because not only did it underline the divisions with some members of the far right and the Republican Party as a whole, it gave a preview of what we are going to see coming in the next election.

The featured speakers were Senator Tom Pischke, and Senator Julie Frye Mueller, who coincidentally have both been disinvited from attending the Republican Senate caucus because of their actions this last legislative session.

After Senator Pischke read his speech off, Frye Mueller got up and gave a fish story which I hadn’t heard to date:

“ you could see this was an orchestrated attempt.. and what Senator Schoenbeck.. and yes you’re watching.. and if you are good for you. His goal I believe was to have me hang my head and walk off the floor. And never come back. And that wasn’t going to happen. Because I believe he’s the one who made up those words, as that staffor didn’t say those words, and I didn’t say them either as in my kangaroo court I testified to.”

at about 1:08 into the video.

Wait a moment.. was this the same Julie Frye Mueller who claimed in a lawsuit that in her speech with the employee was constitutionally protected?

In her lawsuit, Frye-Mueller argues that her conversation with the staffer was political speech protected by the First Amendment, and that her first-of-its-kind suspension came without due process.

Read that here..

Now, despite the legislative hearing with sworn testimony of the employee who related her version of conversation, and the written statement of the employee as part of her original complaint, now Frye Mueller has started to voice a ridiculous claim that Senator Schoenbeck actually authored it?

I have a feeling this is going to get sillier before the next legislative session is over.

Speaking of ridiculous and silly, there was a candidate announcement at the dinner as well.

Apparently, Mathew Monfore, who got disinvited from at least one reservation for claiming they worship false idols announced his candidacy for District 30 house.

Get ready for a long campaign.