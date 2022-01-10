Sen. Mike Rounds notes that no evidence of fraud that would have changed outcome of election, Trump attacks Senator Rounds.

Looking toward the 2022 midterms, which could break the deadlock in what is now a 50-50 Senate, Rounds said Republicans must move past unfounded allegations that Trump was cheated out of a victory if they wish to prevail.

This earned the ire of the former President who blasted Senator Rounds today, noting:

“Senator” Mike Rounds of the Great State of South Dakota just went woke on the Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020. He made a statement this weekend on ABC Fake News, that despite massive evidence to the contrary, including much of it pouring in from Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and other states, he found the election to be ok—just fine. Is he crazy or just stupid? The numbers are conclusive, and the fraudulent and irregular votes are massive. The only reason he did this is because he got my endorsement and easily won his state in 2020, so now he thinks he has time, and those are the only ones, the weak, who will break away. Even though his election will not be coming up for 5 years, I will never endorse this jerk again.

and..

The Radical Left Democrats and RINOS, like “Senator” Mike Rounds, do not make it easy for our Country to succeed. He is a weak and ineffective leader, and I hereby firmly pledge that he will never receive my Endorsement again!