Apparently, few words were minced in the cracker barrel in Watertown yesterday, as senate president pro tempore Lee Schoenbeck had some direct words for Steve Haugaard and Taffy Howard for being obstructionists in passing projects needed for South Dakota￼:
“I spent about half my time trying to deal with problems caused by Fred and his friends,” said Schoenbeck, referring to Deutsch and other House members. “If him and his friends would ever start paying attention to South Dakota and quit trying to kill stuff that’s good for our state, my life would be easier.”
and…
Schoenbeck pinned some of the Legislature’s resistance to pass needed bills on the House Appropriations Committee, which, at one point, he called a “wackadoodle crowd.”
He blamed Reps. Steven Haugaard, R-S.D., and Taffy Howard, R-Rapid City, who are running for higher offices, for “doing everything they can to train wreck the Legislature.”
It sounds like that was quite the crackerbarrel.
One thought on “Senate leader tired of “wackadoodle crowd” on House Appropriations”
People who use terms like Wackadoodle are self describing.
“needed bills”?
To each according to need?
Are farmers and ranchers finally standing-up to the true socialists in South Dakota?
That’s my reading of the tea leaves (so to speak).
Bruce Whalen is the dark horse, then?