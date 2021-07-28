Senator John Thune praises Education Department for backing off CRT promotion, but warns they left themselves wiggle room.

US Senator John Thune was featured on the college fix website today for thanking the US Department of Education from backing off promoting critical race theory, but also warned that we need to be vigilant about it coming back￼.

South Dakota Republican Senator John Thune gave a speech in his chamber of Congress today praising the Department of Education for backpedaling from “radical and divisive propaganda…for civics and American history education” but warning “there’s still a lot of reason to be concerned.”

and…

After his warning that people ought to still be concerned about what President Biden’s Department of Education is up to, Thune said, “The department’s reversal was cloaked in bureaucratic language, leaving room for a future flip-flop by the administration.”