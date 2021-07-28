Governor Noem responds to CDC’s latest mask recommendations

From Twitter:
The CDC shifts their position AGAIN.
South Dakota’s cases remain low. If you’re worried about the virus, you’re free to get vaccinated, wear a mask, or stay at home. But we won’t be mandating anything. And the CDC’s inconsistency doesn’t help the American people.
— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) July 27, 2021
I love her for this. So heartbroken that she ruined it with the amendment a stuff.
Good. We don’t need the Governor telling us how to take care of ourselves; we have mothers for that.
Our Governor is right on!
Get the shot!
My body my choice.
Understandable and not unexpected that the Gov would not issue a mask mandate. But “inconsistency” on the part of the CDC is not an intelligent comment. The CDC collects real-time data daily. Would she have them stick with the guidance they issued in April 2020 (or pick any date) and not update their guidance as conditions change? The Delta variant didn’t even exist then. It has changed everything.
Do you trust the CDC after the constant lying of Anthony Fauci, the little politician parading around as the smartest kid in class?
Okay, so we lockdown, mask up, and hibernate all winter. Next spring there will be another variant and our freedom will be restricted again. I don’t believe anything the CDC or Fauci or this administration says. They have destroyed their own credibility with not caring if the flood of illegals is carrying covid into all sectors of our country. They only seem to care about maintaining their control over actual citizens.
Jess,
The CDC amends their guidance using different standards (standards derived almost always with an agenda contrary to public health) and not different data. And that is why so many (especially those who are unvaccinated) don’t believe a single thing they say. I’m vaccinated in spite of guidance from the CDC, not because of it.
Regarding your uninformed and misleading statement the Delta variant “has changed everything, if the “measurable” regarding covid is hospitalizations and death from Covid, the Delta variant has changed absolutely nothing. It is less deadly & has less severe symptoms for the unvaccinated, and it is a statistical non-public health threat for the vaccinated.
Thus, every comment from Biden and the administration should be to positively impact vaccinations. And his dipshit shaming and insulting the unvaccinated only makes it absolutely certain less people will get vaccinated. Contrary to his statement Facebook is killing people, the utterances and confusion of the President and the CDC is killing more people.
