Senator Mike Rounds endorsing Senator Tim Scott in his run for the White House

From the Washington Examiner, South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds has apparently lent his endorsement to South Carolina Senator Tim Scott in his pursuit of the White House over other contenders, such as Ron DeSantis or Donald Trump:

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) has committed to backing his fellow Republican colleague Tim Scott (R-SC) as he prepares to launch a run for the White House in 2024.

Rounds has offered effusive praise for the South Carolina senator in recent days and on Wednesday revealed his endorsement in an interview with the Washington Examiner. He is the first senator to support the nascent campaign of Scott, who is expected to launch his candidacy in his hometown of North Charleston on Monday.

“I do,” the senator said when asked if he plans on endorsing Scott. “I’ve already told him I would.”

“I think he is the closest to Ronald Reagan that you’re going to see,” Rounds added.

and..

Rounds has pushed back on the former president’s rhetoric and his claims that the 2020 election was stolen. He signaled Scott’s message of optimism could resonate among a primary electorate that has in the past gravitated to the brawler persona of Trump.