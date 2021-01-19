While some people don’t want to let it he Presidential race go, Senator Mike Rounds assures them on Dakota News Now tonight that it’s done:
“My message is I know it’s hard. I know you truly wanted to win it, but please. 60 different court cases, the attorney general himself Bill Barr, members of the United States House, and members of the United States Senate have looked at, and we truly believe that the election, while there were abnormalities, would not have changed the outcome of the election. Joe Biden is the legitimate president-elect of the United States.”Read it all here.
10 thoughts on “Senator Rounds encourages people to move on from election”
Trump 2024! Scru you rino. The Republican party is Trump’s party!
Americans owe their allegiance to the stars and stripes. Those who follow other flags are not Americans, but something else. Those who follow the Trump flag have turned against their fellow citizens, instead of turning to them to help solve our many challenges. You make America weaker by dividing us. Patriots put their country first, not themselves. Grow up and work to make the country better through our democratic rule of law. Or continue to pull us down with hate and violence. The choice is yours.
Spoken like a true liberal. You’ve totally missed who’s really causing the division in our country. Have you, up till Obama, ever heard an American president try to benefit from race baiting. You think Trump supporters are some how the problem when in fact, people that don’t seem to care what the left is doing to our country are the real problem. Do you think the left cares about the democratic rule of law? Trump, unlike the left brought jobs back to America. Minority unemployment is the lowest it’s ever been. He cut taxes knowing it would help stimulate our economy. No, it’s not the Trump supporters that don’t care. It’s those who have no idea why 75 million people would vote for Trump. Those, “conservative” who just like their leftist counterparts that back globalists are the problem. They buy into all the wonderful promises these politicians talk about, not even considering how much tax money it would take to pay for them. By the way, don’t ever tell a veteran he or she is not a patriot. Only those who haven’t served or didn’t care about their own service would make such a stupid comment!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
thank you!
I did a Big Picture yesterday at https://PlainsTribune.com
I was never going to fight without an order from President Trump and deputization by the US Marshals or something like that .. and even then I’d be better shooting software bullets.
Rounds, Thune, and Johnson don’t seem to be organizing or energized by the fact that the public now knows what they’ve known (and accepted) for decades.
We want this fixed.
If you aren’t the kind of fire brand to tackle and fix it, get out of the way.
You don’t need to make a broad coalition.
You just have to sit in the driver’s seat of one that exists already, and it’s got lots of D’s and R’s in it (only price of admission to this movement is to – DUH – put America first).
It’s okay if Rounds, Thune, and Johnson don’t have the backbone for it as long as they immediately identify someone who can fight (politically, culturally, and most importantly metaphysically) to go in your stead.
Identify the lines of control, points of weakness, historical accounts of evil, and malfeasance. Send this information to your successors.
Orlando, no party is any person’s for then it would be a cult. I don’t belong to any cult as to do so would place a created person above the Creator.
Stephen, the perspective of those who are upset about the election is they are putting nation above all else. Confidence in our elections undergirds is what gives our government its legitimacy and their confidence has been shaken. You don’t restore confidence by dismissing their concerns.
Gary, I think there is great prescience in your comment many in the left don’t really value the rule of law. But, not adhering to the rule of law in reaction doesn’t lead us back to living under the rule of law but only takes us closer to the chaos desired by Antifa.
Obama “governed” primarily by Executive Order because it was easier to “accomplish” objectives than doing the hard work and compromise of getting more permanent laws passed through Congress. In a way, Obama didn’t really “govern” but “ruled” for 8 years.
So, also unwilling to do the hard work and make compromises to get legislation passed, Trump mostly by Executive Order “erased” much of Obama’s “legacy” via Executive Order and by Executive Order laid down his “legacy” which will mostly be “erased” these first 100 days by Biden.
This is no way to run a country (like a yoyo ruled by short-term pseudo kings).
BTW, I disagree with Rounds in one regard. I suspect there was enough irregularities and fraud around mail in ballots to change the election. But, I can’t prove it and neither can anyone else. Why can’t I prove it? The incompetence and failure of the Trump campaign and the RNC to have done what they said they had done- Laid down the infrastructure, protocols and procedures which would have preserved evidence of irregularities and fraud. I trusted Trump to have done what he said he did and he didn’t do it.
But I agree with Rounds in the big picture. Since we didn’t have the evidence to even get hearings in a court of law, Electors were certified and voted under the law and our Constitution making Joe Biden the legitimate President of the US.
Our job now is three-fold:
1) Be the loyal opposition to the Biden Presidency when we disagree with his policies.
2) Investigate where irregularities and fraud may have occurred and devise procedures, protocols and laws to prevent such irregularities and fraud in the future.
3) Prepare for the next election by recruiting strong candidates, develop a good election strategy based on issues and not cultism, and raise money and lay down an infrastructure to get out the vote and prevent fraud and irregularities.
As I recall, President Trump was extremely vocal about mail in voting. His concerns were swept away. As for preparing go the next election, you have a point about strong candidates. But if the GOP does not work to rid itself of the establishment people currently in office, the GOP is going to go by the wayside.
The Republican Party will always be Trumps party. Forever.
I believed in the core principles of smaller government, less regulations , secure borders, personal responsibility, lower taxes, America first, law and order long before Trump appeared on the scene. These are things the GOP used to be in favor of too. I resent being referred to as brainwashed or a member of a cult. I am a proud American who believes in honest and free elections, unlike those who caved without proof of such in this last election. I am saddened by the words from our three congress people.
Springer – I agree with you but, I think the BIG thing that is missing is our Republican leaders left that mantra 20+ years ago. This is how Trump became president in the first place!. Bush got us into a 20+ year war and over NADA, zero, Ziltch, no evidence of weapons of Mass Destruction. The McConnels and Ryans of the world told us over and over again they were going to get rid of Obama Care, then when they had the House and Senate, Trump served it up as his TOP PRORITY and what did the Rs do, they screwed around for 2 years and didn’t pass it. All talk no action! The Republican party has been dead for a long time, we have just been hoodwinked over and over again. This party is only controlled opposition, just looked at the budgets they have passed!!!! How can a party who is supposed be Fiscally conservative constantly blow up the budget and deficit every time they have a chance. Don’t watch what they say, watch what they do. “Ye shall know them by their fruits” Last time I checked this party is Democrat Lite and they are al showing their true colors now but, telling us to just “get over it” or “nothing to see here”. My new favorite is now McConnell is saying what Trump did was criminal. I don’t believe thats true but, lets say it is for a second. I don’t recall McConnell, Thune, Rounds, or any other Republican saying that what Maxine Waters said was criminal when she told her constituents to get in their face. I don’t recall any republicans calling for Kamala Harris to be held accountable for crimes when she paid to have rioters bailed out of jail. This list goes on and one but, you get my point, these people are NOT Republicans but, controlled opposition. You don’t have to take my word for it. Millions of Americans voted in Trump over 16 other Republican faces in 2016 and voted him in over Clinton. 4 years later he got 74+ million votes, a record, yet HE is the problem. No I beg to differ, its the Establishment that is the problem and if Trump is such a Dirt bag, you have to ask, why did so many vote for him.