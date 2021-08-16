Senator Thune on Afghanistan pull out August 16, 2021 @SoDakCampaigns From Facebook: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
10 thoughts on “Senator Thune on Afghanistan pull out”
I agree with Sen. Thune’s statements. As a veteran, this is a gut punch. Many of my friends and family members served in Iraq and Afghanistan. This was an invitation for disaster, since there was no measured plan for troop withdrawal, based on conditions on the ground. The Taliban leaders said it months/years ago, we will wait out the Americans because they will get tired of this ongoing conflict. (Again, decisions needed to be based on conditions on the ground, not on the calendar.)
Shame on President Biden and his administration for this huge blunder that will cost countless lives of our Afghan friends and supporters and potentially troops helping to evacuate. This, along with our border crisis, only further confirms that Joe Biden and his team do not have what it takes to lead this nation.
As a former soldier, I pledged to protect and defend our nation from all enemies – both foreign and domestic. The Biden administration and its callous actions and idiotic missteps are rapidly killing this country while ignoring those who shed their blood to prevent terrorism on our soil again.
A very sad day indeed for our country and for our allies.
Duh Didn’t Herr Trump want tithe troops out by May?
Yes, but based on conditions on the ground, not by what the calendar states. Biden ignored recommendations from various military advisors, etc. and went at it on his own.
I served a couple times in Afghanistan. I understand that on a website dedicated to the body politic, the intention is going to be to blame the other side for this. But recall: Obama, Trump and Biden all paid lip service to pulling out. Why? Because the American public has very little appetite for long wars. You all demanded we be sent over there and stopped caring in a couple years. America wasn’t at war. The troops were. You all were at malls, calling each other fascists and communists, and overall not appreciating what you have. Well: you all can fight the next war your damn selves. I can’t adequately express how much I can’t stand this nation right now. You broke us, left us with nothing to show for it, and now blame the other side despite clamoring for this yourself mere months ago.
You all deserve each other. Republicans. Democrats. You don’t care about us. You only care about being right and beating your political opponents. Screw you all.
Amen.
You are right. We had ample opportunity during the past two/three administrations to devise a measured plan for troop, advisor and diplomat withdrawal. Yet, too many of our politicians and even military leaders were in to nation building. As I’m sure you observed, in a country that has been fighting amongst themselves for thousands of years, creating a democracy is futile. Thank you for your service.
I agree with our Senator, Black Hills Bob and Anonymous. I am sick about it. Just like Vietnam which I remember well.
There is a saying “it is easy to ride a tiger but how do you get off?”
Our puppet government in Kabul and their paper army could not stand.
Now the victors will fight over the spoils and war will continue.
It was always going to end this way.
Jesus said, “All those who take up the sword will perish by the sword.”
And in the case of this undeclared war, so have well over 40,000 Afghan civilians.
Who defines “terror”? Who defines “torture”? What did our federal government ever accomplish in Afghanistan that was worth the deaths of tens of thousands of its non-combatant citizens and the psychological torment those deaths have inflicted on hundreds of thousands of their surviving friends and family members?
It was always going to go this way, and some of us on the right have been trying to tell that to John Thune for twenty years.
Since Thune is too old to be in the military, I invite him to have his children join the military and serve in the middle east. They could do repeated tours until battle illness takes over their lives.
if you have not been there you probably do not have a right to criticize.
I understand where you’re coming from, but if John Thune and his family were fighting the war themselves and paying for it with their own money, it would still be wrong.