Sioux Falls group has a new billboard up accusing males of being “brutes,” and driving young women out of the country.

The odd “Sioux Falls Free Thinkers” group has a new billboard up in Sioux Falls this week.
The self-styled pagan, leftwing group is claiming that 40% of females under the age of 30 want to leave America. The billboard claims that the reason is that females are threatened by “male brutes.”
An article cites that a similar percentage of people in several countries express a desire to live elsewhere, however the study the free thinkers group appear to be taking their numbers from says nothing about “male brutes” driving them out.
But why would this group let facts stand in the way of blaming men?
The brutes.
What’s stopping them?
I will help them pack, starting with Ocasio-Cortez.
Numbers skew higher in Brookings County. PP unavailable for comment.
Any man who would mistreat a lady or any woman who would mistreat a man does not deserve their partner. However I believe that our society is demonizing men being men to the point that the ladies want to leave to find real men who will treat their ladies like ladies.
Too many single men are all hiding in their parents’ basements, playing video games, terrified to invite a woman out to lunch or buy a drink, for fear of legal entanglements. Dating will get a man accused of harassment; sex will result in a charge of rape or a claim for child support.
American women are toxic.
Approaching 30, single women think their best shot at marriage and family is in another country. This is probably the case, as American men want nothing to do with them.
Wow that is some projection you’ve got there.
I have not seen that survey, but the 40% they’re talking about probably want to go to the country when the Bachelor or Kardashians are taped.
And where do these young women want to go?
Morocco where they can be raped and beheaded?
London where they can have acid thrown in their face?
South America where they and/or their children are sex-trafficked?
Or, how about Sweden, the rape capital of the world?
Haiti? The Congo?
I’ve been reading their various billboards for at least a year. They call themselves “freethinkers” and it has some merit. Their words are absolutely free of intelligent thought.
We’ve been overwhelmed with all the psychobabble from these wackos and today we have the largest percentage of young people who contemplate suicide, are depressed, are medicated, and are fundamentally dissatisfied with their lives. And, these morons are telling us to double down on their psychobabble. Again, their moniker (free thinkers) is accurate: they are free of intelligent thought.
A slick attempt at correlating idiots saying stupid stuff with suicide rates and medication levels, but I think we are gonna need some citations as to causation there, Troy.
“Julie,” You may need causation citations. I don’t. Traditional family experts for decades predicted the chaos we are experiencing, it has occurred, and that is good enough for me. Not to mention my observation of which “technique” is resulting in better balanced young adults.
Translation: I am going to make claims but refuse to back it up with facts. Methinks someone needs to check out Vigen’s spurious correlations and stop making bold claims without bold evidence.
Typical ignorant anonymous viewpoint. Mistreatment of women a GLOBAL epidemic. Like climate change, anonymous, misogyny cannot be cure or escaped by emigration. Maybe if you opened your eyes and tried to understand others’ needs, instead of just focusing on yourself, you’d gain some empathy and perspective. There are, what, 195 nations? 196? In how many of those are women safe? How many of those ‘enlightened’ countries allow at-risk women women and children to emigrate? How many Sub-Saharan African refugees does Japan shelter? How many does Switzerland admit? Where’s the safe haven for Sudanese victims?
What in god’s name are you talking about? I am not supporting the billboard’s message at all. I am debating Troy’s claim that idiots saying stupid things (like the idiots who made this billboard) have a causal relationship with depression rates and suicide. Are you high?
I don’t have any stats or anything, but thinking logically, wouldn’t some women who see this billboard be malleable enough to have their emotions swayed by this billboard? Certainly not a lot, but possibly some, especially in this era of victim-hood propagated by the left.
There is a big difference between “this billboard bothered me” and “statistically significant increase in rates of depression and suicide.”
FWIW, the United States’ 2017 suicide rate was the highest it’s been in at least 50 years, according to U.S. government (CDC) records. 2018 appears likely to surpass that tragic benchmark. Citation:
Does substantiating that fact advance the discussion?
Insofar as it shows rates increasing, yes. As to what the rates are attributable to? That is a much more complicated question which, conveniently, Troy quickly glosses over.
It is amusing just how quickly troy becomes personal.
Is he a Christian?
“Translation: I am going to make claims but refuse to back it up with facts. ”
Seems to be troys MO.
This billboard Free Thinker Group = Drugs = Incoherent thought
PC,
Since you love putting words in your mouth, let me be clear. I don’t care what value methodology you endorse for you or your family. I don’t care much about you as an empty intellect or your lack of personal self-esteem. You are old enough to own all that yourself. I have my views and couldn’t care less whether you agree with me. You just aren’t worth it. I just wish you had the courage to use your name so all could laugh directly at you as a person.
And to be clear, I am not PC. The idea of ideas being shut down in the name of not hurting anyone’s feelings is insane. Facts don’t care about your feelings. But you have to establish facts, Troy, not just make assertions about important issues with nothing other than your gut instinct to back it up. The fact that you can be more verbose about your dishonesty doesn’t make you right. Grow up, dude.
He also tried to call me PC!
This troy jones just seems to be getting angrier and angrier at anyone who points out his illogical rants.
I guess he thinks that if he couches his feelings in superficially meaningful terms, that these feelings magically become “facts”. I questioned his logic on the death penalty: he felt that it was “government” “killing” citizens, and I pointed out that it is the jury (representing us, not the gov’t) that imposes the death penalty; and the jury system is intended (and does) protect all of us from the “government” doing that. He admitted that he was trying to convince voters to abolish the deth penalty but I countered that such an approach proved MY point: it is WE , through our fellow citizens serving on the jury, who are imposing the death penalty! If indeed it was the “government” doing the “killing” as he claimed, why wouldn’t he lobby the government to change it!
He did not like that at all!
Friend of Education,
Advancing a discussion with this person is impossible. He likes to periodically come here and disagree with me for reasons that belie mental imbalance.
My comments are global with regard to this group and their body of past billboards. They periodically change their message but they are always anti-traditional values and assert a victimhood whereby the perpetrator is “the man.” While nonsense, their billboards are a good laugh when waiting at lights until one contemplates people really live under these delusions. And, it becomes tragic when one contemplates their psyche is unable to handle wholesale rejection of their ideas.
This is the first one I’ve seen that has anything to do with men. The ones I’ve seen are about evolution (fact), God (not a fact), athieism, etc. I think it’s great that someone is putting other views out there. Monoculturism is a scourge.
You’ve seen evolution take place? In what species?! Wow, that must have been mind-blowing watching an organism change right before your eyes.
Isn’t evolution a theory?
Maybe you’re mistaking evolution with adaptation? Will you tell us about the great mind of Darwin too, Wikipedia does him no justice.
…I’m curious as to which country you’d rather have the women in your life be a citizen of? Cuba? I know Beyonce & JayZ think it’s a country of great prosperity and freedom for women, and great minds think alike… you’ve got a great mind, you’re a free thinker!!
“Advancing a discussion with this person is impossible. He likes to periodically come here and disagree with me for reasons that belie mental imbalance”
Got it TJ: anyone who disagrees with you is crazy.
Your losing it TJ.
Springer seems to fear Representative Ocasio-Cortez. Why? SDRepubs want free speech on campus but not free speech in Washington?
Hmm.. the only thing to “fear” from that intellectual idiot is the stupidity that comes out of her mouth. Anyone with even a small pea size brain should be able to see she has no idea what she is doing let alone talking about. And its scary to think that there are people such as yourself that must agree with her.
Anyone with anounce of common sense would do well to be scared of her. She can have all the free speech she wants, which is her constitutionally guaranteed right, but the danger comes when she is on a position of responsibility and the possible authority to implement her ill-conceived and irresponsible ideas.
Springer. You come across as just a jealous woman. Is there more to it than that? You seem to hate powerful women.
Im a woman and i have no problem with powerful women.. but women who show no active brain cells and use their “womanly” status to claim special treatment lose my respect. Ocasio-cortez is nothing more than a spoiled child who has no clue about life or politics yet has been given a platform to do nothing more than prance around and spew idiotic rhetoric.
Not “given”, voted in. By her constituents. Just like Noem whom I think has ill-conceived and irresponsible ideas.
Look at you trying to correct… I used “given” because the media is using her as their darling. And “giving” her a platform. Being voted in, doesnt mean anyone automatically gets a platform to perform. However, with that girl, its a different story.
Sorry, not jealous. Maybe you are though. Wish you had a public platform? Wish you had all her notoriety? Maybe if you would use your real name you could have some here. I admire powerful and strong women, but the have to possess an ounce of brain cells also.
You should be aware of her. She’s very popular and very powerful. In reality, she’s the liberal Sarah Palin. (without the cocaine problems)
Leave then. (says this lady)!!
The atheist who singlehandedly pays for those billboards (there is actually no such group as the Sioux Falls Free Thinkers) is disgraceful for the way that he ridicules Christianity and Christians.
