Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken's message on wearing masks October 30, 2020 @SoDakCampaigns From facebook:
14 thoughts on “Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken’s message on wearing masks”
Huh .. I thought it was because you were a submissive globalist used as a mindless tool to push fascist anti-human technology.
Go figure.
“Vote for TenHaken for strong, independent conservative leadership for all South Dakotans.”
*giggles*
I know, right?
😀
Every time you speak against someone, it makes me like them a little more. I’d rather have a person who listens to scientists than one who fancies himself an expert in every category because he built a database.
You are dumb, but fancy yourself a genius. It is a scary combo.
July 13th. South Dakota had 25 new COVID cases. On that same day, I wrote the following on Dakota War College:
“Bank on it. When our COVID numbers jump… and they will…. Kristi will wish she had asked us to wear masks.”
Today’s new cases: 1,559.
I am no Nostradamus. I just listen to legitimate medical professionals and epidemiologists. They warned us that this exact thing would happen, if we ignored medical science.
But I guess Kristi Noem knows best.
At least TenHaken makes an effort.
There is zero correlation between mask-wearing and prevention of Covid-19. States and cities with mask mandates are seeing the same rise and fall of positive cases as South Dakota. Same is true in Europe and other parts of the world.
Meantime, 99.5% of those who test positive recover completely. Most cases are under 40 years old, and show few or no symptoms. Most deaths, sadly, are the elderly. The median age for deaths attributed to Covid-19 in South Dakota is over 80. Bottom line: The vast majority of people — and especially school children — are in no danger.
Get a grip.
Cliff.
You are right. Just over half of the people that don’t matter to you are over 80.
God bless Cliff Hadley.
Some of the deaths attributed to Covid-19 have other primary causes, but the people who are actually dying from it are essentially the same people who would have died from any other severe cold or flu virus.
The elderly and infirm have been getting bumped off by viruses for centuries, but this is the first time we’ve tested so extensively and counted so liberally. The overall death rate in the U.S. this year is about the same as usual.
Other than that, every single thing you said…. is false.
3rd in death rate.
2nd in positivity rate.
That on top of our remoteness is pretty telling that the lack of mask wearing is having a profound effect on our numbers.
Our testing is about the worst in the nation and we still have these numbers.
Cliff up there apparently is just ok with the elderly dying off. If you’re over 80 you’re going to die soon anyway so what’s the diff!! If you’re under 80 and die from Covid it’s just natural selection so good riddance to you also. That’s some fine logic you have going on there!!
Wear a mask and at least save someone else’s life!
Some states that mandate masks have a one percent positive rate. Kristi has led South Dakota to somewhere over forty percent.
Where on Earth do you get your “facts” from, Cliff?
And the US has a death rate of 2.6 percent, Cliff. That is five times what you say.
John’s Hopkins. Try that instead of Facebook.
South Dakota at 46% rate today, according to Johns Hopkins’ site. Kristi has us at number one!
Let’s replow this one more time.
Masks do not prevent Chinese Coronavirus infections.
WE CANNOT PREVENT CHINESE CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS!!!
If we all follow the CDC Guidelines perfectly,
WE CANNOT PREVENT CHINESE CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS!!!
From the very beginning we were told, if memory serves, around 80% of the state is projected to get the virus and measures should be taken to slow the spread so that the medical facilities could prepare and handle the projected influx of patients.
I am so confused as to why we’re still surprised at the rising number of cases and running around with our hair on fire.
I am equally confused as to why people think mandates can be put in place by the governor. From what I’ve been told by attorneys, some of whom work for the state, the governor is not given that power in the state constitution.