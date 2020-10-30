That might attract a couple of 100-year olds..

District 9’s Anti-vaxxer Democrat State Representative Michael Saba is in a postcard touting his support from Larry Pressler.

While Pressler maintains a voting residence there, I don’t think he has actually lived in the District for decades. In fact, I’d almost take a wager that neither his driver’s license nor his car is registered in state.

While the piece might help Saba with the few residents over 100 years old, I don’t know if it’s going to pull a lot of others.