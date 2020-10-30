District 9’s Anti-vaxxer Democrat State Representative Michael Saba is in a postcard touting his support from Larry Pressler.
While Pressler maintains a voting residence there, I don’t think he has actually lived in the District for decades. In fact, I’d almost take a wager that neither his driver’s license nor his car is registered in state.
While the piece might help Saba with the few residents over 100 years old, I don’t know if it’s going to pull a lot of others.
3 thoughts on “That might attract a couple of 100-year olds..”
I’ve never heard of Walt Bones and the last time I saw Pressler was several years ago when he was doddering in a parade in downtown Sioux Falls with his hair looking like he’d stuck his finger in a light socket and wearing black socks with orthopedic shoes. Pressler is a has-been turncoat, and I doubt his endorsement would sway anybody. I suppose Pressler is one of the idiot RINO never-Trumpers.
Walt Bones is a nice enough guy although I don’t know why he would support Saba.
It’s pretty telling though that Walt gets topic billing over Larry Pressler.
10’s of people will be swayed.