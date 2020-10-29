Johnson Applauds Administration Efforts to Provide Free COVID-19 Vaccine for Medicare Beneficiaries

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-SD) applauded the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) actions to ensure our nation’s seniors have access to the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost when it becomes available. CMS announced any Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved vaccine will be covered under Medicare at no cost to beneficiaries.

Earlier this month, Reps. Johnson and Spanberger (D-VA) introduced the Securing Affordable Vaccines Equally (SAVE) for Seniors Act, bipartisan legislation that would ensure seniors on traditional Medicare have access to a future COVID-19 vaccine without cost-sharing. Following the SAVE for Seniors Act introduction, the administration made the fix administratively.

“As cases continue to rise, we must all do our part to follow CDC guidance to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask and social distancing. As South Dakotans await the approval of a safe, effective FDA approved vaccine, it’s important we administer an approved vaccine to our most vulnerable senior pollution as quickly as possible. The SAVE for Seniors Actensures cost is not an obstacle for one of our most vulnerable to COVID-19 populations – our seniors. I’m grateful the administration recognized this loophole and made the fix administratively.”

