SDGOP raffling off President Trump Rifle find out more at sdgop.com/rifleraffle October 29, 2020October 29, 2020 @SoDakCampaigns From the SDGOP, this Trump rifle being raffled off could be yours: Find out more at sdgop.com/rifleraffle
5 thoughts on “SDGOP raffling off President Trump Rifle find out more at sdgop.com/rifleraffle”
Conservatively valued at $7500?!? Don’t make me laugh.
Anyone could build that exact same thing for a fraction of that. It’s pretty ugly too with all that ugly yellow. Red , white, and blue is all it needed.
Yeah that thing is butt ugly. Looks like a rodeo clown decorated it. They should pay someone to take it off their hands.
I would happily buy a ticket to support the SDGOP, but I refuse to accept that tragedy as a potential prize. Yikes!
Right? It looks like a rainbow vomited it out.
I have to agree with the general feeling about the gun; there is too much going on there, and there seems to be no coherent pattern to the whole design. I would go back to the drawing board.
However, I like the fact that the raffle prize is a gun; the Dems would have a directory of social workers names and numbers and a bag of fairy dust and a jar of elf pee to sprinkle around the world to make it aaaaalllllllll better.