So, is Lora going to explain that?

Posted on by 2 Comments ↓

This was curious coming from GOP Precinct Committeewoman Lora Hubbel:

So, is Lora going to explain to GOP Delegates at the SDGOP State convention this weekend why she’s out recruiting for the Constitution Party?

2 Replies to “So, is Lora going to explain that?”

  1. blogger123

    #banhubbel. Lets adopt on the platform to read…

    The SD Republican Party will not stand with space cadets and Hubbel crafts.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous

    Are there rules about committeemen/women promoting OTHER parties? If not, I think there should be and provisions of expulsion.
    GO HOME LORA.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.